Volunteer's Corner

Pick up litter at Caritas Village

Help clear litter at Caritas Village during a neighborhood clean-up 10 a.m. to noon Sat. Meet at the family support center, 465 A St. in Santa Rosa. Individuals or groups welcome. T-shirts and snacks are provided. Contact John Pavik at 707-528-8712.

Be a docent for guided tours

As a docent, volunteers will provide guided tours of the historic farm, cottage and barn to groups of adults and school children at Luther Burbank’s Experiment Farm in Sebastopol. Through training, docents learn about Luther Burbank, farm history, the plants that grow there and about current farm work and fellow volunteers. The next docent training is 9-11 a.m. Thurs. Contact Patty Levenbert at 707-823-8959.

Grad night needs help

Project Grad is a safe and sober celebration geared toward keeping recently graduated high school students off the streets and in a controlled environment on their special night. Volunteers are needed in shifts at the RP Community Center starting Wed. through Sat. at noon. The festivities begin at 9 p.m. Fri. For more information and to sign up for a shift, visit bit.ly/CRPprojectGrad2019.

Spanish translators needed

The Santa Rosa-based Crozat Family Foundation works with local Spanish radio stations to help families in need to obtain a car. Bilingual volunteers needed to help translate letters and phone conversations with potential recipients. Adults, teens, individuals or groups are welcome. Contact Carlynn at 707-791-8023,