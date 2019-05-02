Volunteer's Corner

Help arrange bouquets

Join Senior Advocacy Services from 8:30-11 a.m. on May 10 to help arrange Mother’s Day floral bouquets for seniors in nursing homes. Contact A.J. Trombetta at 707-526-4108.

Volunteer at consignment shop

The Welfare League Thrift Shop in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square has volunteer opportunities, including helpers with community projects. Call Patti at 707-322-4325.

Down Home Day

The 5th Annual Down Home Day is happening Sat. May 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is free admission and parking and all kinds of parent and children games. Live music will be happening with applesauce challenge, feed the chickens, egg relay, egg toss, cutest baby photo contest, etc. There will be a $10 BBQ fundraiser with $1 treats and libations. Go to 205 Orchard Ln., Penngrove.

All volunteers should park in the field before a 10 a.m. orientation and receive a meal and drink ticket. Lots of volunteers make it possible to have fun. For more information, call Diane at 707-664-8656.

Clean city parks

Rake leaves, pick up litter and clean play equipment at various Santa Rosa city parks. Volunteers are welcomed every second Sat. of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring sturdy shoes or boots, a hat, gloves and water. Work is slated for May 11 at Franklin Community Park, June 8 at Harvest Park and July 13 at A Place to Play. For more information, visit srcity.com.

Court mediators needed

Help mediate disputes in Sonoma County Superior Court and throughout the community by volunteering with Recourse Mediation Service. The work is interesting, challenging and rewarding. Must be at least 21 years old. Hours very weekly and training is provided. Contact Davis Verstein at 808-343-1214.

Boating at the Barn program

Volunteers are needed for Friends of the Petaluma River’s Boating at the Barn program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sun. at the David Yearsley River Heritage Center in Petaluma. Individuals and groups are welcome to volunteer one Sun. a month. For more information, call 707-763-7756.