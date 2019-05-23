Volunteer's Corner

Write and send thank-you letters

The North Coast Resource Conservation & Development Council needs two office support volunteers to send thank-you letters to donors, track donations and scan documents supporting youth environmental education projects. Hours are flexible with a minimum of six hours per week. Contact Oona Heacock at 707-978-4149.

Lend a hand

Parents Are Loving Support (PALS) needs well-informed assistance to update its website. If you are knowledgeable about websites and like animals, contact Erika Whittmore at 707-887-2729.

Help create gardens

Community Support Network needs individuals and groups to make a difference at its Homeless Supportive Housing properties with yard work and creating and maintaining gardens. Help plant, prune, weed, mow, rake and build garden beds. Tools are supplied and shifts are flexible. Contact Jean Clifford at 707-575-0979.

Write and research grants

Sonoma Coast Trauma Treatment helps caregivers with a community-centered program of services and referrals-training, coaching, supporting-to enhance physical and emotional renewal. It needs grant researchers and grant writers. The opportunity is ongoing with flexible days and hours. Contact Steve Rustad at 707-477-9825.

Free parking for military at parks

Sonoma County Regional Parks is offering military members and veterans free parking at all county parks over Memorial Day weekend. Veterans, active duty military personnel and their families are eligible for a special pass that waives Regional Parks’ $7 day-use parking fee from Fri., May 24, through Mon., May 27.