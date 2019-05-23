Volunteer's Corner

Write and send thank-you letters

The North Coast Resource Conservation & Development Council needs two office support volunteers to send thank-you letters to donors, track donations and scan documents supporting youth environmental education projects. Hours are flexible with a minimum of six hours per week. Contact Oona Heacock at 707-978-4149.

Help create gardens

Community Support Network needs individuals and groups to make a difference at its Homeless Supportive Housing properties with yard work and creating and maintaining gardens. Help plant, prune, weed, mow, rake and build garden beds. Tools are supplied and shifts are flexible. Contact Jean Clifford at 707-575-0979.