Volunteer's Corner

Share your love of ‘Peanuts’

Friendly individuals over age 13 are welcome to share their love of the “Peanuts” cartoon strip with visitors at the Charles M. Schulz Museum.

Volunteers support galleries, programs and events. Shifts are three to three-and-a-half hours per week. From Mon. through Fri., shifts are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or 2-5 p.m. on weekends shifts are 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 1:30-5 p.m. Contact Kristi Lucas-Hayden at 707-284-1271.

Help assemble and organize

Hospice of Petaluma needs help assembling patient information packets of various types and possibly help in processing donations. Come in two or three mornings per week, or two volunteers could come in one morning per week. Background check is required. Call 707-778-6242 for more information.

Volunteer gardeners needed

Community Support Network needs volunteers to plant, prune, weed, mow, rake and build garden beds. Tools provided, flexible shifts. Contact Jean Clifford at 707-575-0979, ext. 113.

Work behind the scenes

The Welfare League members run both behind-the-scenes and sales at the Welfare League Thrift Shop, located in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. Join this friendly, dedicated membership which earns funds to return to the community. Call Patti at 707-322-4325.