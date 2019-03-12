Volunteer's Corner

Connect others with services

211 Sonoma County connects residents to nonemergency health and human services. Answer 211 phones, provide information or referrals to people seeking help, conducting follow-up surveys, enter data and help with special projects. Volunteer for four to 10 hours a week with a six-month to one-year commitment. Contact Bonifacio Torres at 707-565-2280.

Food bank needs help

Help the Redwood Empire Food Bank collect a steady, year-round supply of food by encouraging your neighbors to buy extra non-perishable items as they shop and store them at home until you pick up the items monthly and to deliver them to the food bank. Contact Ali West at 707-523-7900.