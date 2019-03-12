Community
March 12, 2019
Volunteer's Corner

March 8, 2019

Connect others with services

211 Sonoma County connects residents to nonemergency health and human services. Answer 211 phones, provide information or referrals to people seeking help, conducting follow-up surveys, enter data and help with special projects. Volunteer for four to 10 hours a week with a six-month to one-year commitment. Contact Bonifacio Torres at 707-565-2280.

Food bank needs help

Help the Redwood Empire Food Bank collect a steady, year-round supply of food by encouraging your neighbors to buy extra non-perishable items as they shop and store them at home until you pick up the items monthly and to deliver them to the food bank. Contact Ali West at 707-523-7900.