Volunteer's Corner

90 volunteers needed at Human Race

Ninety volunteers are needed May 4 for the Sonoma County Human Race, a fun community event that raises money for local nonprofits. Go to humanracenow.org to sign up. Teen volunteers are welcome with a parent or guardian.

Assist at fundraising event

Help the Cotati Historical Society during its fundraising event Sun. April 7 with various shifts including outdoor setup, silent auction and kitchen help. Room setup shifts are needed the day before from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. April 7, shifts are outdoor set up and clean up. Contact Ed Gilardi at 707-794-0305.

Kitchen volunteers needed

Assist the chef to prep, prepare and package healthy and delicious soups, salads and other items for clients to enjoy. All levels of cooking experience are welcome. Shifts are Mon. 10 a.m., to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Contact Helen Myers at 707-887-1647, ext. 103.