Volunteer's Corner

Help at tournament

Scorekeepers and timekeepers are needed for a special Olympics Northern California basketball tournament in Santa Rosa Sat., March 15. Volunteers don’t need to have a lot of experience or familiarity with the game. More information at https://www.sonic.org/get-involved/become-day-event-volunteer or contact Matt Bell at mattb@sonic.org.

Pack and deliver

Three volunteer options at the Petaluma Salvation Army: Help prepare food bags noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, sort and store food 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays or be a front office receptionist 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Fridays. Volunteers must pass a background test, be at least 18 or accompanied by an adult and wear closed-toe shoes. Contact Major Mitham Clement at 541-736-6903.

Teach equine

Volunteer to help 12-18-year-olds learn leadership and life skills through the equine-assisted skills for youth program in March at Howarth Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, weather permitting. Commit to one day a week-end. Contact Linda at 707-538-9323.