Volunteer's Corner

Help estimate

Welfare League Thrift Shop is assessing the cost of adding air conditioning to the historic building. More comfortable shoppers translate to more sales to benefit community projects. We need a projection of our energy use. If able to help, call Patti at 707-322-4325.

Help out at ‘Books and Brews’

The Rohnert Park Cotati Public Library Foundation is hosting a “Books & Brews” fundraising event at the Santa Rosa Central Library June 8, 5:30-10 p.m. Volunteers 21+ are needed for check in, serving beer and set up and break downs. Contact Sara at president@scplf for more information.

Lend a hand preparing meals

The Living Room provides daytime support for homeless women and their children. A team of dedicated volunteer cooks prepare hot breakfasts and lunches in their new industrial kitchen. Mon., 7:30-11:30 a.m. Food handlers certificate required after 30 days, six-month commitment preferred. Mother and Child Program volunteers assist staff with daily activities and services and interact with the mothers and children in a positive and supportive manner. Three hours a week, Tues., Weds., or Thurs. with a 2-3-month commitment preferred. Contact Katie at 707-978-4809.

Sign up to volunteer

Sonoma Mountain Preservation advocates for open space, recreation and scenic preservation in Sonoma Mountain/Glen Ellen area. They need a volunteer Treasurer to keep the books, file state reports, keep Excel records and much more. We need an experienced person with finance and budgets, work in a collaborative environment. Contact Meg at 707-933-6241.

Volunteer drivers needed

Village Network of Petaluma needs volunteer drivers over 21 years to take seniors who are not able to drive to doctors’ appointments, social engagement and programs. Flexible, day-time hours, training given. They also need call responders to take calls and emails and send out requests. Tues., two hours a week. Contact Joanne 707-776-6055.