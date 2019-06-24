Volunteer's Corner

Volunteer at cycling fundraiser

American Diabetes Association will host the Wine Country Tour de Cure, a cycling fundraiser June 28 to June 30 for set up, registration, driving, route signs. Marshals. medical support, cheer squad and clean up. Contact Sarah Wong at 510-654-4499, ext. 7461.

Drivers and gardeners wanted

Food for Thought Food Bank is looking for volunteer drivers older than18 with a valid driver’s license and up-to-date car insurance to deliver groceries to homebound clients for two to three hours a week. Volunteer gardeners also needed to help maintain the food bank’s organic garden Wednesdays and Saturdays. Contact Helen Myers at 707-887-1647, ext. 103.

Festival volunteers needed

Healdsburg Center for the Arts needs volunteers for the Healdsburg Art Festival from June 21 to June 23. Open positions include information booth, artist lounge, state emcee, art zone and greeter. Shifts are 5-9 p.m. June 21, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 22 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 23. Contact Andrew Akufo at 707-431-1970.

Lend a hand at the front desk

Catholic Charities’ Rainbow House provides transitional housing, counseling, case management, parenting classes and employment services to single mothers in Napa. Front desk volunteers greet, answer phone and provide resources four hours per week, between Mon. and Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Emily Thiessen at 707-528-8712, ext. 160.