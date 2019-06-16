Volunteer's Corner

Build a trail

Hardy volunteers older than 14 are needed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., June 15, to help groom the new connector trail at Mark West Creek Regional Park & Preserve. No special experience is needed, but this will require moderately strenuous exercise. Tools, training, snacks and water provided. Wear long pants, sturdy shoes and bring a hat and sunscreen. Contact John Ryan, regional parks volunteer coordinator at jhn.ryan@sonoma-county.org.

Help kids to design projects

Supervise toddlers and assist the instructor during the mothering toddlers class from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wed., to help with data entry for at least two hours a week or assist with graphic design for a project on-location or remotely for 30 to 40 hours a week. Contact Christy Birch at 707-823-3204.

Volunteer coordinator needed

Help pair volunteers with opportunities within the North Coast Resource Conservation & Development Council’s programs, including bee patches, rain catchers, worm wizards and fire resiliency. These programs protect, conserve and promote sustainable agriculture in the North Bay. Contact Oona Heacock at 707-978-4149.

Volunteer for golf tournament

Packages for Preemies is a local nonprofit that supports families with a child in the neonatal intensive care unit. Volunteers are needed to check in golfers, set up and take down tee displays, monitor hole contests and assist captains throughout the event on Fri. June 28. Hours flexible, shifts are in two-hour increments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact Kate Demartini at 408-316-8878.