Volunteer's Corner

Help provide lunch for kids

Volunteers will manage the resource table during the free summer lunch program every weekday. Volunteers will redistribute leftover meals that would otherwise be thrown away. Help reduce food waste by feeding the most vulnerable in the community. Contact Emily Thiessen at ethiessen@srcharities.org.

Social media outreach needed

RECOURSE Mediation Services mediates disputes in Sonoma County Superior Court and the community. Volunteer coordinators and social media specialists are needed to encourage use of mediation to resolve disputes. flexible hours; must be older than 21. Contact Davis Berstein at 808-343-1214.

Teach students conservation

Quarryhill is looking for volunteers for its fall elementary education program. A horticultural background isn’t required; training is provided from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays starting July 24 through Aug. 28 at the garden in Glen Ellen. Volunteers work with fourth and fifth graders on garden tours and teach adaptation, conservation, plant anatomy and biology and the importance of plants in our lives. Student tours are held Tues. and Thurs. mornings beginning in Sept. Call Neely Hart at 707-996-6027. For more information, visit quaryhillbg.org/education.

Volunteer during monthly bingo

Make and sell food during monthly bingo games in Guerneville on the second Sat. of each month to benefit nonprofits in west Sonoma County. Help from 4 to 10 p.m. on bingo days and additional prep and shopping time optional. Must be older than 18 and able to commit for six months. Contact sisterberre@rrsisters.org.