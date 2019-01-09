Volunteer's Corner

Become a winter naturalist

Explore nature on Sonoma Mt. and impart a love of the outdoors to third through fifth-graders at Sonoma State University’s Fairfield Osborn Preserve. Naturalist training on consecutive Sundays, Jan. 13 through Feb. 3. With a practice tour Feb. 8; includes leading at least five educational tours Fridays from Feb. 15 to March 22. Contact Julie Wittman at julie.wittman@sonoma.edu.

Children’s Museum snow days’ fundraiser

The Children’s Museum will host Snow Days; a fundraising event where 50 tons of real snow is hauled into Santa Rosa for children to play from Jan. 19 to 21. Volunteers will supervise children, answer questions, manage the toboggan runs and more. Morning or afternoon shifts are available and lunch and snacks will be provided. Sign up at cmosc.org/volunteer or email abby@cmosc.org.

Lend a hand at two events

The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County needs volunteers to help set up, clean and assist at two events: “Desserts, Purses and Cocktails” Feb. 22 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and Human Race Kickoff event from 3-7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Friedman Event Center. Contact Jennifer Kulpa at 707-573-3399, ext. 103 or jkulpa@volunteernow.org.