Volunteer’s Corner

Volunteer coordinator needed

North Coast Resource Conservation & Development Council is looking for a volunteer coordinator to recruit and train new volunteers for environmental education and sustainable agriculture programs and an office assistant to enter and update donator data, assist in social media, fundraising and grant writing. Basic computer skills required. More information at ncrecandd@sonic.net or www.cultivatingcommerce.org.Front desk person needed

The American Red Cross needs a front desk volunteer to answer phones, greet and assist visitors and clients, sort mail and provide information for four to eight hours per week during weekdays. Also needed is a donor ambassador to greet and register donors and staff the canteen area. One four-hour shift every three months on weekdays or weekends, training provided. Apply online at www.redcross.org/volunteer.

Improve youth lives

Improve the lives of Sonoma County’s youth. Consider applying to the Juvenile Justice Commission to become a commissioner. Apply and learn more at www.juvenilejusticecommission.org.

Help families prepare taxes

Help local low-wage working families and individuals receive tax refunds. Train as a tax preparer, intake coordinator, interpreter or outreach volunteer. No tax preparation experience needed. Shifts vary. Minimum of two hours per week. Visit unitedwaywinecountry.org or call Kelsey Cupples at 707-528-4485, ext. 122.

Help interview candidates

The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County needs interviewers to meet with potential volunteers, help explore volunteer opportunities and refer volunteers to appropriate agencies. Listening skills and familiarity with computer searches are important. About two to four hours per week, training provided. Contact 707-573-3399.