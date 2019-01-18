Volunteer's Corner

Volunteer for office services

A coordinator is needed to recruit and train new volunteers for the council’s environmental education and sustainable agriculture programs. An office assistant is also needed to enter and update donor data, assist in social media, fundraising and grant writing. Basic computer skills required. Email ncrcandd@sonic.net or cultivatingcommerce.org.

Administrative volunteer needed

Volunteer Center of Sonoma County needs an administrative volunteer with knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook as well as experience with data bases and data entry to assist with funding and grants. Two hours per week. Contact Jennifer Kulpa at 707-573-3399, ext.103, or jkulpa@volunteernow.org.

Responsible drivers wanted

Volunteer Wheels needs a drive older than 21, with a good record. A vehicle, gas, insurance and training will be provided and flexible four-hour shifts are available. Call 573-3399 or apply online at volunteernow.org.