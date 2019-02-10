Volunteer's Corner

Calling all wrestling coaches

Healdsburg Wrestling Club needs more volunteer coaches to help develop young people to learn wrestling and maintain a winning environment based on dedication, discipline and good sportsmanship. Contact Andy Esquivel at andy@andyquivel.com or call 707-433-4207.

Volunteer interviewers wanted

The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County needs interviewers to meet with potential volunteers and help them with volunteer resources and agency referrals. Listening skills and familiarity with computer searches are important. Two to four hours per week, training provided. Call the front desk at 707-573-3399 to set up an interview.

Volunteer at fundraiser

The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County needs volunteers to help set up, clean up, bartend and assist at the Desserts, Purses and Cocktails fundraising event from 5-10 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Contact Jennifer Kulpa at 707-573-3399 ext. 103 or jkulpa@volunteernow.org.