Volunteer's Corner

Kids networking event

Maria Carrillo High School is looking for employers to participate in a round robin-style networking event to prepare sophomore students to speak in a public setting and prepare for employment. Hear a student’s elevator pitch, share your ideas and tips and help students improve work skills. Event dates are Feb. 26, March1 and March 5. Contact counselor Ashlee Moreno at 707-890-3820.

Local event support needed

Provide support at the Laguna Foundation’s classes and outings and represent the foundation at local events. Orientation is 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Laguna Environmental Center in Santa Rosa. RSVP at lagunafoundation.org.

Work with horses and teens

Youths from ages 12 to 18 learn life skills and leadership through the Equine Assisted Skills for Youth Program. Volunteer applications are currently being accepted. The program begins in March at Howarth Park on weekends, weather permitting, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Commit to one day a weekend. Contact Linda at 707-538-9323.

Learn about local government

The Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury operates as an independent body overseeing county and city agencies. Volunteer panel members have the opportunity to learn about local government and investigate issues. Applications for the 2019-2020 panel are due March 31. Apply online at sonoma.courts.ca.gov or at any county library.