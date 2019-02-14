Volunteer's Corner

Customer service needed

Help out with retail sales, back room processing or furniture pickup. Sacks Hospice of Petaluma Thrift Store needs volunteers for customer service and processing incoming items Mon. through Sat. for three to four hours per week. Must have a strong back. Contact Donna Lippi at 707-756-2228 or Donna.Lippi@stjoe.org.

Land a hand at events

Connect with the community by providing event support at the Laguna Foundation’s classes and outings and represent the foundation at local events such as festivals and farmer’s markets. Orientation is 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, at the Laguna Environmental Center in Santa Rosa. RSVP at lagunafoundation.org.

Need a food drive volunteer

Food for Thought is dedicated to meeting the nutritional needs of persons living with HIV and other serious illnesses in Sonoma County. On three Sat. a month, volunteers conduct food drives outside local markets, ask shoppers to buy extra items while they shop and then receive the donations. Contact Liv Chaaban Thomas at 707887-1647, ext. or live@fftfoodbank.org.