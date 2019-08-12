Volunteer's Corner

Greet visitors

The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County needs help with the front desk from 1-5 p.m. Wed. and Fri. Tasks include welcoming visitors, scheduling appointments, answering phones and helping with special projects. Bilingual skills are a plus but required. Contact Jessica Grace-Gallagher at 707-573-3399, ext. 102.

Love the redwoods?

Pitch in three to six hours a week at the Armstrong Woods Visitors Center. volunteers staff the center year-round, seven days a week. Shifts available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For details, call Kat Rawhouser at 707-869-9177.