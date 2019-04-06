Volunteer's Corner

Be a volunteer sports coach

Help the Sonoma County Family YMCA as a volleyball, track or basketball coach. Share your talents working with youth sports teams generally on the weekends. This is a long-term, ongoing opportunity for individuals older than 18 and/or groups. Contact Kaitlyn Martin at 707-544-1829.

‘A Special Place’ needs a hand

YMCA volunteers are needed to answer the crisis hotline, accompany individuals at court hearings, provide safe house services and assist at A Special Place therapeutic preschool. Contact Lidia Edelheit at 707-303-8401.

Serve as a volunteer

Improve local government operations by serving as a civil grand juror. Ask meaningful questions, review confidential documents and help write reports. Time commitment is eight-16 hours per week. Applications due April 12. Apply online at sonoma.courts.ca.gov.gov or call 707-521-6501.