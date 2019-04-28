Volunteer's Corner

Do you want to feed baby birds?

The Bird Rescue Center is a Santa Rosa non-profit that serves 3,000 avian patients a year at its hospital. The nonprofit is gearing up for its busy season and needs volunteers to hand fee baby birds, replenish food for self-feeding birds and hospital maintenance. Training included dour four-hour sessions over four weeks beginning in June. Contact 707-523-2473.

Food distribution help needed

Sort, setup and help distribute food at The Palms Inn, a housing project for homeless individuals. Volunteers needed from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tues. of every month. Contact Emily Rose Thiessen at 707-528-8712 ext. 160.