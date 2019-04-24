Volunteer's Corner

Responsible drivers needed

Help others get to their appointments. Volunteer Wheels needs drivers older than 21 with a good driving record. A vehicle, gas, insurance and training will be provided and flexible four-hour shifts are available. Call 707-573-3399 for more information.

Entertain senior citizens

Musicians, artists, performers an activity instructors are needed to provide daily entertainment at Catholic Charities’ Alzheimer Day Center for Memory Care Program for seniors.

Spend an hour a week on the week days’ flexible schedule. Contact Emily Rose Thiessen at 707-528-8712.

Help second-graders swim

For 35 years, the Sebastopol Rotary Club’s Learn to Swim program has provided free swimming lessons to almost 12,000 Sebastopol area second graders. There are nearly 400 kids this year in the program, which starts April 23 at Ives Pool. Volunteers are needed. No swim teaching experience is needed. Contact Greg Jacobs at 707-823-7341.

Teach water safety

Help second-graders in the Roseland School District learn how to swim April 30 to May 24. Water safety lesson are on Tues. and Fri. for three hours per week. You must know how to swim; training provided. Contact Suzanne Tesconi at 707-545-9622, ext. 3135.

Ushers and house managers needed

6th St. Playhouse needs ushers, front of house and house management (with training) for productions this season. Take tickets, seat audience members or sell concessions Shifts on evenings and weekend afternoons for six to eight hours per week. Contact Caitlin Strom-Martin at 707-328-8602.

Volunteer to coach sports

Be a volleyball, track or basketball coach at the Sonoma County Family YMCA. Share your talents and passions working with youth sports teams generally on the weekends. This is a long-term, ongoing opportunity for individuals or groups older than 18. Contact Kaitlyn Martin at 707-544-1829.