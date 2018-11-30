Volunteer’s corner

Be an outreach specialist

The outreach specialist visits agencies, schools and other community organizations to inform users about 211Sooma.org, maintains social media and a website and serves as a liaison between 211 Sonoma and the public. Contact Bonifacio Torres at 707-565-228

Psychiatrists and therapists being sought

Free mental health services are provided to anyone experiencing anxiety, depression or other challenges as they recover from the fires. The clinic is looking for licensed psychiatrists and therapists for three or more hours a week.

Spanish language skills a plus. Contact Mark Bender at mark.jcfc@gmail.com and learn more at jewishfreeclinic.org. s

Trail upkeep

The Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Forest needs assistance with trail upkeep and fuel reduction from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 and Dec. 1. Park and meet at Warren Dutton Pavilion. Wear closed-toe shoes, pants and bring a water bottle; water and snacks will be supplied. Contact Molly Foley at shoefarm@santarosa.edu or 845-772=3068.