Volunteer briefs

Empower vulnerable seniors

Senior Advocacy Services’ long-term care ombudsman program is seeking passionate problem solvers to empower the vulnerable seniors living in long term care homes. Ombudsmen visit nursing homes or assisted living facilities on their own schedule, following a training program to ensure they are comfortable with the visits. Create relationships with seniors and assist with concerns they may have. Contact Lois Shelton at 707-577-0100 or Kathy Baldassari at 707-526-4108, ext. 110.

Help abused women and families

YWCA provides important domestic violence support and services to families. Volunteers are needed for flexible shifts to answer the crisis line, offer services and enter data. Also needed are bilingual court accompaniment volunteers to support individuals going to court or hearing and getting Safe House services. Shifts Tues. 12:45 to 5 p.m. Thurs. hours vary. Fingerprinting, training required. Contact Lydia Edelheit at 707-303-8401.