Be an ambassador Provide outreach at restaurants Nov. 29 for Food for Thought Food Bank. Breakfast, lunch or dinner ambassadors will spend a three-hour shift at local restaurants talking about Food for Thought programs. Training provided Nov. 7, 8 or 19. contact Helen Myers at helenm@fftfoodbank.org or 707-887-1647, ext. 103.

Promote ecotourism Eco Ring, a nonprofit that promotes ecotourism in the North Bay is looking for board members passionate about bicycling, trains, green business and making travel carbon-neutral. Two-year commitment; board training available. Contact Rick Coates at 707-632-6070 or rcoates@sonic.net.