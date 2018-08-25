Volunteer's Corner

Volunteers needed to build tiny houses

Three to 12 volunteers are needed immediately to build Tiny Homes for Sonoma County’s first family-sized tiny house. Experienced carpenters, building contractors and trades persons preferred. Volunteer sometime Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact River King at asariverking@gmail.com or call 707-535-6725.

Help others

Help others to obtain information that is needed. Answer phones, assess information and provide referrals, conduct follow-up surveys, perform data entry and assist with special projects. Volunteers work four to 10 hours a week with a six-month to one-year commitment. Contact Bonifacio Torres at 707-565-2280 or btorres@schsd.org.

Volunteers needed for Taste of Sonoma

Volunteers are needed Sept. 1 for the Taste of Sonoma, a day of savoring and exploring Sonoma County wine and food. Some volunteer shifts include wine tastings and taste passes. Sign up at www.sonomacountyvintners.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer or email Lisa Thompson at lisa.sonomawine.com.