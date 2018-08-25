News Briefs
August 25, 2018
Volunteer's Corner

August 24, 2018

Volunteers needed to build tiny houses

Three to 12 volunteers are needed immediately to build Tiny Homes for Sonoma County’s first family-sized tiny house. Experienced carpenters, building contractors and trades persons preferred. Volunteer sometime Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact River King at asariverking@gmail.com or call 707-535-6725.

 

Help others

Help others to obtain information that is needed. Answer phones, assess information and provide referrals, conduct follow-up surveys, perform data entry and assist with special projects. Volunteers work four to 10 hours a week with a six-month to one-year commitment. Contact Bonifacio Torres at 707-565-2280 or btorres@schsd.org.

 

Volunteers needed for Taste of Sonoma

Volunteers are needed Sept. 1 for the Taste of Sonoma, a day of savoring and exploring Sonoma County wine and food. Some volunteer shifts include wine tastings and taste passes. Sign up at www.sonomacountyvintners.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer or email Lisa Thompson at lisa.sonomawine.com.

 