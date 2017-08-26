Volleyball expected to capture 2017 CCAA North Title

SAN RAMON, Calif. — The Sonoma State University women’s volleyball team is predicted to finish atop the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) North Division standings in 2017, according to a preseason poll of the league’s coaches that was announced by the conference office Thursday.

The Seawolves, led by 16th-year head coach Bear Grassl, are coming off of a season in which they went 15-12, finishing second in the North Division standings with a 12-6 mark in conference play, but the team narrowly missed reaching the NCAA tournament, snapping a streak of eight straight appearances in the national tournament. The Seawolves will return five starters and 11 letter winners from last year’s squad, including All-CCAA Second Team setter Courtney Seda.

Sonoma State will kick off the 2017 campaign on August 31st when it hosts Pacific Union in The Wolves’ Den at 5 p.m.

The CCAA volleyball format continues to feature divisional play. The top four teams in each division will earn a bid into the CCAA Tournament, which will be held Nov. 16-18 on the campus of San Francisco State. At the conclusion of the three-day, single-elimination event, the winner will be crowned the Conference champion and will receive an automatic berth to the 2017 NCAA Division II West Regional.