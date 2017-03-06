Voice issues apology to school board, superintendent

By: Dave Williams

As the editor and a reporter at The Community Voice, I feel an apology is owed to Superintendent Dr. Robert Haley, Trustee Jennifer Wiltermood, Trustee Marc Orloff and Board President Tracy Farrell for the disparaging comments in the article that ran on Feb. 17, “Tim Nonn expected to sue CRPUSD.”

My comments about the board’s voting practices were out of line. Name calling has no place in the public discourse and cheapens the debate. I also apologize for not giving them the opportunity to comment on Nonn’s lawsuit before going to print.

The superintendent and the school board are doing what they feel is in the best interest of the students and district they serve, and whether you agree with them or not, their actions should be closely scrutinized and reviewed but never mocked or ridiculed.