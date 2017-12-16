Visits with Santa

By: Jane Peleti

Jack Mullikin, 7 and his sister, Jace 4, of Rohnert Park, pose for a photo with Santa after telling him what they would like for Christmas. Santa Claus was making his rounds around A & B sections and stopped at 49ers Pet Monday to visit with all the kids who had come to see him. The Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association sponsors the Santa Sleigh & Toy Drive program every year. In addition, people can bring toys to give to Santa for their annual Toy Drive. The toys are collected for the less fortunate children of our community.