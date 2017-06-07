Visiting Rotarians from India

Three Rotary couples from western India are visiting Northern California with the Rotary Friendship Exchange program. Local Rotarians from the Rohnert Park-Cotati, Rancho Cotati, Sebastopol and Sebastopol Sunrise clubs hosted last week.

On Thursday, May 25 Manoj & Neelu Kothari, Mihir and Devangi Modi and Dr. Bhavesh and Suketa Patel presented themselves at the Rancho Cotati Rotary meeting talking about themselves, their families and their local humanitarian projects. This is the third exchange with India and lifelong friendships are established.

Our local team visited Rotary in India in January as part of the exchange. The purpose of the exchange furthers Rotary’s goal of world understanding and peace through developing friendships as local Rotarians host visitors in their homes and show them cultural, historical, humanitarian projects and scenic areas.

Our guests are from the state of Gujarat in western India, also known as the land of Gandhi.