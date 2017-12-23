Visiting Mom or Dad during the holidays? Learn the 50/50 Rule

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis

Spotlight on Seniors

For our whole growing up lives – we have known our parents to be our champions, our safe keepers, our decision makers. Even once we fly off into the world, we still work to respect the wishes and concerns our parents have for us and this is how it should be.

Sometimes we have patterns of communication with our parents that are so enmeshed and word weary that we dread trying to have certain types of communications, or we avoid them altogether. Usually these conversations involve money, control of independence and decisions that have already been made.

Once it is time to take over the decision-making duties for our parents – this transition can wreak havoc within a family system if not everyone is all on board with the new order of things. An example of this is when to take the car keys.

Parents may intensely resist giving up this freedom and independence – yet after the car returns with enough unexplained dents, or you have been called to help get the parents car out of a ditch – kids begin talking about making this decision for them – by taking away the keys – or calling the DMV on the sly in order to have their license revoked.

Siblings, money and care plans: The 50/50 Rule

Everyone’s parents will need extra care eventually. How your family metes out the caregiving and divvies up the money needed for their care can cause conflict in families that have not prepared themselves for this eventuality. These events either bring everyone closer again – or it can create an even greater divide.

Sharing is not always easy for brothers and sisters raised under the same roof. Some things never change. According to a recent survey 43 percent of all US families and 41 percent of Canadian families have only one family member that usually ends up with the bulk of all the parents care. In the US only 2 percent of families, and in Canada only 3 percent of families divide up this care burden equally amongst the siblings.

Obviously, these issues are very emotional for families. This is why it is essential to begin this conversation when your parents are still in their seventies – and not wait until you are in the throes of a care-support emergency AFTER a fall or hospitalization that may have happened simply because siblings were not paying enough attention to the parents decline and increase in need for support. Most kids in their mid to late 50’s have parents in their mid-seventies.

While your parents are still in their seventies – families need to;

Plan ahead

Research the options

Talk and listen to each other and your parents

Be flexible

Be honest

Without this you might end up somewhere like this;

You and a brother have a long-overdue visit with your parents, and you discover a big pile of unpaid bills, bad food in the refrigerator, and magazines stacked all the way to the ceiling in your parent’s home. Your brother blows up and demands that you take them both to a nursing home. Both parents are obviously very upset. You want your brother to continue to help support them. What should you do?

Working together and finding solutions without telling others what to do:

Approaching these issues with a sense of working together with your parents and your brother, can help you arrive at the solution much more quickly. Are the bills unpaid because they don’t have the money for them? Or are they just unable to remember how to track the paying process anymore.

As we age, our brains just slowly give up on tasks that feel overwhelming. If cognition is beginning to decline – any task that involves details such as preparing a meal, or making a shopping list can simply feel too hard to do.

This clear sense of disintegrating ability horrifies our elders, and places them under a big cloud of feeling too much like a burden to the family – which makes them not want to ask for help. When only one sibling is dealing with all of the emotional pain and details of keeping their world together – this, too can begin to feel too hard very quickly.

Help bring your family together by reminding them that they, too, will be dealing with this soon for themselves – and learning how to do it right with your parents will profoundly improve your own end-of-life planning.

The 50/50 rule means that all 50 something siblings are equally sharing the burden and the cost of helping care for your parents. The decisions that are being made should be a family supported process. All funds involved should be handled in a way that includes everyone equally. If one person is out of state – give them tasks that can be done on line, or remotely. Everyone needs to do their fair share. For the booklet on this topic call our office and request we mail one to you free of charge!

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her own two parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage seniors & caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern? She would love to hear from you at 586-1516 anytime.