Vintage race cars on Sonoma raceway track

Sonoma Raceway will be host to the Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) David Love Vintage Races this weekend April 12 to the 14. David Love was a founding member of the organization and supporter of racers and their vintage race cars and encouraged them to drive them on track as they had been designed for. CSRG visits Sonoma Raceway twice a year and has been racing in the Sonoma Valley since 1973. A full weekend of practice and racing in 8 groups ranging from small displacement Formula cars to the V8 powered cars of the Trans Am and Can Am series. Spectators are welcome, the paddock is open to allow the spectators to get up close to the race cars and drivers and talk about the machinery that has been brought out for the weekend.