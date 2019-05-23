Vintage car racing takes over Sonoma Raceway

Vintage car racing will take over Sonoma Raceway and extend into the town of Sonoma May 30th through June 2nd. Thurs. night May 30th will see a display of race cars in the Sonoma Town square with wine and food sampling among the cars. The proceeds will go to Speedway Childrens Charities, the charity arm of Sonoma Raceway.

While there has been vintage races at the track for several years this year a new promoter has taken over with plans to make it a world class event. Cars will range from brass era cars of the teens and 20s to contemporary race vehicles. There will be a Formula 1 car that 4 time World Champion Lewis Hamilton drove taking laps around the track.

To honor the 50th anniversary of Sonoma Raceway the featured group of cars will be from 1969 and the Trans Am series which includes Camaros, Mustangs and cars from that series. Spectators will be able to walk around in the paddock and get to talk to the drivers and crew of these beautiful historic race cars.