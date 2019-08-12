Veterans’ housing to open in 2020

By: Irene Hilsendager

Groundbreaking took place July for Windsor’s new veterans center. Many veterans will anxiously wait for a roof over their heads but as of now it will take close to one year for completion.

This project for former service personnel of all ages is a Santa Rosa-band Veterans Resource Center of America and has about 14 centers in Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

The total budget is roughly $30 million; $10 million came from VHHP program (Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention), which is a state level funding program through HCD. 1.9 million came from Sonoma County and $500K came from the town of Windsor. The remainder of the funds came from a grant from the Home Depot Foundation, federal tax credits, tax-free bonds and other private sources.

Joe Millsap, community relations manager for the 46-year-old agency said that their goal is to complete the project in about a year. A property manager will be brought on as they get closer to completion and will manage the application process for potential residents. At that time the process will be made public. When the veterans are completely moved in the Veteran Resource Center will provide services to the veterans.

According to some resources, the project will have 60 one- and two-bedroom apartments in six residential buildings. Veterans will be accepted with income between 30 to 50 percent of area median. There will be rent support from HUD-VASH program, Santa Rosa and Sonoma County Housing Authorities. VHDC is the sister nonprofit of VCR, a community-based 501 (c) (3) organization.

This project will have many amenities such as a computer room, laundry facilities, an office for case management, behavioral health treatment, employment training, job placement, a community room and a service center.

A recent study showed California has the nation’s largest population of homeless veterans. According to HUDs count, Ca. had 11,472 homeless vets.

Currently there are seven completed projects with the capacity to have a total of more than 150 vets and families and five more projects are currently in development-either under construction or in the planning phase.

Construction in Windsor on Oak Park St. with the groundbreaking in July has a completion target for the summer of 2020.