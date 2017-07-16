Verity needs volunteers on crisis line

June was a busy month at Verity as the 2016-2017 fiscal year was wrapped up and we jumped into a new year.

While it feels like summer has just started, they are already gearing up for training at the end of summer. We are looking for people from all backgrounds to join the team as volunteers so that we can provide the most thorough and supportive services to survivors as possible. Bilingual and multilingual folks are highly encouraged to apply!

If you are interested in volunteering on our crisis line, you can volunteer from home! This is a great way to volunteer for all sorts of different people -- our current base of volunteers includes people with 9-5 jobs, stay-at-home parents, retired folks, college students and so many more awesome community members! If you'd like to learn more about this opportunity, email Metzli at crisis@ourverity.org or give us a call at (707) 545-7270, extension 24.