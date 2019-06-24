Verity is hiring to work with survivors

The Sexual Assault Advocate (SAA) provides client-centered crisis intervention and intake assessment, ongoing advocacy, intensive ongoing case management for survivors of sexual assault who are detained at Probation Camp or Juvenile Hall of Sonoma County.

Verity is also hiring an advocate to work with survivors in Sonoma County’s Adult Detention Facilities. They are also hiring an advocate to work with survivors grappling with homelessness in Sonoma County. This advocate will work primarily off-site in the field with a team, implementing crisis intervention to engage homeless and at-risk-of-homelessness victims of sexual assault and other crimes. Sexual assault includes, but is not limited to sexual abuse, human trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation and rape.

Two therapist positions are also being requested and with the new funding that was received to bring back the Forgotten Warriors program so they need a skilled therapist to join our team to provide therapy services to veterans. Also, a new hew clinical supervisor to oversee associates and trainees are also needed at this time. For more information, contact ourverity.org/careers.