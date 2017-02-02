Venus Maher taking part in Doctors with a Heart again

Rohnert Park chiropractic physician Dr. Venus Maher again will participate in Doctors with a Heart, where she will provide free services on Feb. 17.

Because of an expected overflow of patients, new patients will receive a free history, examination and first treatment when they schedule an appointment anytime during the month of February.

Maher has been providing service to Sonoma County for nearly 30years.

While all adjustments are free from Doctors with a Heart, optional donations will be accepted for the Redwood Empire Food Bank, which serves 82,000 Sonoma County residents. Services are by appointment only. An optional donation for the Redwood Empire Food Bank is requested.

Doctors with a Heart was started by Dr. Duane Schmidt, a dentist, in 1986 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The basic idea of Doctors with a Heart is for the doctor to do what he or she does well for free on the chosen day and accept donations for worthy projects.

“I love serving the people of Sonoma County, and giving this benefit for the Redwood Empire Food Bank matches my heart,” Maher says. “After nearly 30 years in practice I see how great the need for access to good health care has grown. I welcome the chance to provide quality chiropractic care while raising funds and awareness for the Redwood Empire Food Bank.”

For more information, call Maher at (707) 792-0202 or go to her website at www.maherchiro.com. Maher’s office is located at 101 Golf Course Dr., C5 in the Double Tree Plaza.