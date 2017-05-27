Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest of 14-year-old

On the morning of May 19, approximately 2 am, a Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Sergeant observed a vehicle traveling into downtown Cotati with no headlights on. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Old Redwood Highway and East Cotati but the vehicle quickly fled the scene. The officer initiated a pursuit and a Sebastopol Police Officer conducting DUI enforcement joined the pursuit. The suspect vehicle committed multiple vehicle code violations and was driving with a willful disregard for the safety of others as it fled from officers. The vehicle left downtown Cotati and continued westbound on West Sierra Ave reaching speeds of 100 MPH on the rural road. The vehicle continued onto northbound Stony Point Road and again reached 100 MPH. While on Stony Point Road, the suspect vehicle attempted to pass a vehicle which was pulling to the right to get out of the way. The suspect vehicle attempted to pass the other vehicle on the shoulder but collided mirror to mirror causing minor damage. The suspect vehicle continued on and immediately other officers were dispatched to check on the other vehicle but they were unable to locate it anywhere in the area.

The pursuit continued onto Hearn Ave and then into southeast Santa Rosa before returning back onto Hearn Avenue crossing over Highway 101. The vehicle was disabled after driving over a center median and getting two flat tires. The vehicle finally came to a stop at the intersection of Hearn Avenue and Dowd Drive. The driver, a 14 YOM out of Santa Rosa was taken into custody. The two other male occupants in the vehicle were 14 and 15 years old out of Santa Rosa. All three were detained without incident. The juvenile driver was later found to have ten no bail warrants out for his arrest.

Santa Rosa PD responded to the registered owners house and it was determined the vehicle had been stolen earlier in the evening from the owner’s driveway.

In total the pursuit lasted 16 minutes and covered 14.1 miles. There were no injuries and at this time the only damage reported was to the vehicle involved in the pursuit. The juvenile driver was transported and booked for felony evading, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and his warrants.

Contact: Sgt. David Sutter Cmdr. Aaron Johnson

Case Number: 17-0002076

(707)588-3512 Mon-Thu 9pm-7am (707)588-3580 Mon-Thu 8-5 (PIO)