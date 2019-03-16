Vehicle fire near Tech Middle School

Multiple 911 calls were received at the Department of Public Safety Dispatch Center last Fri. morning concerning a Ford Mustang engulfed in fire on Southwest Blvd. near Technology Middle School. A Rohnert Park Battalion chief was nearby and was the first to arrive to evaluate the scene.

Two RP fire engines and patrol personnel arrived and began to attack the fire preventing it from spreading into nearby overhanging trees and beyond. All lanes of Southwest Blvd. were closed down for about thirty minutes while the blaze was brought under control and the area cleaned-up.

The driver of the Ford sustained moderate burns on his forearms as a result of attempting to extinguish the fire on his own before the arrival of the crews.

The vehicle was completely burned and a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.