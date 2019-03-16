Vehicle fire near Tech Middle School

News Briefs
March 16, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Volunteer’s corner News Briefs News Briefs Deputy arrests intoxicated RP driver on drugs, weapons charges Friday drawings Discharged hazardous waste in K section Industrial work death in RP Fundraiser for Divine Nov. 4 Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant impacted by flooding News Briefs Volunteers DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted Helicopters to patrol electric lines News Briefs Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center News Briefs August 10 6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control Art show features local artists News Briefs August 3 News Briefs Oct. 5 $20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU News Briefs August 31 Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary News Briefs Work from home scams News Briefs A transfer of firearms in California News Briefs August 24 E. Jones best company Volunteer's Corner Legislation helps people with disabilities move back home News Briefs September 7 On line dating scams News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7 SweetPea needs volunteers 17 new laws took effect on Jan. 1 Winter weather, illness drastically impacting blood supply USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures Rental assistance programs remain on track despite Government shutdown Sonoma State ranked as one of the best colleges for transfer students Kidnapping scam alert Homelessness is on the rise among the elderly Sonoma County Rental Assistance Programs continue Brush pile burning at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park New 2019 firearms laws The fight moves to protect transgender serving in the military Caltrans offers safety tips for winter driving Reversal drugs to combat opioid crisis Wildlife Rescue relies on interns SMART recommended to receive for $12.6 million grant Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications Stone to retire Gold Ridge will not be corp. yard Former Walmart employee arrested for thefts from store Those prohibited from possessing firearms Reporting requirements for new California residents Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced

Vehicle fire near Tech Middle School

March 15, 2019

Multiple 911 calls were received at the Department of Public Safety Dispatch Center last Fri. morning concerning a Ford Mustang engulfed in fire on Southwest Blvd. near Technology Middle School. A Rohnert Park Battalion chief was nearby and was the first to arrive to evaluate the scene.

Two RP fire engines and patrol personnel arrived and began to attack the fire preventing it from spreading into nearby overhanging trees and beyond. All lanes of Southwest Blvd. were closed down for about thirty minutes while the blaze was brought under control and the area cleaned-up. 

The driver of the Ford sustained moderate burns on his forearms as a result of attempting to extinguish the fire on his own before the arrival of the crews.

The vehicle was completely burned and a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.