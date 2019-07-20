Vehicle crashes into house

On Sun., July 14, at 6:04 p.m., the RPDPS received a report of a vehicle that crashed into a house in the 4500 block of Heath Circle and the driver was attempting to back out of the house. RPP and Fire personnel responded and found a Chevy Tahoe had driven across the sidewalk and through the front yard of the residence, crashing into the front of the house. The driver of the Chevy Tahoe was still in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle stuck inside the house. Police and fire personnel as well as paramedics had to remove the driver, 61-year-old Percy Reed of Rohnert Park, through the rear hatch of the vehicle and then he was transported to hospital to be evaluated for any injuries.

The residents of the house were home with their new baby, but luckily none of them were in the front rooms of the house at the time and they were not injured. Other neighbors said Reed had driven past them at a high rate of speed prior to driving straight into the house, without turning for the bend in the roadway. The gas and power had to be shut off by PG&E and the home was red tagged as uninhabitable by the city’s Building Inspector pending repairs. Officers assisted the family with retrieving some of their belongings and what they needed for their baby, so they could stay elsewhere until their home was habitable again.

A Rohnert Park officer spoke with Reed at the hospital and he admitted to using methamphetamines prior to driving. When the Chevy was removed from the home by a tow truck, suspected methamphetamines was found inside it. Reed was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of methamphetamines and he was later cited and released to hospital staff.