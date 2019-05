Brittany Vasquez, a student at Rancho Cotate High School, swims in the 200-yard freestyle in the 2019 North Bay League Swimming & Diving Championship meet. The NBL Championships were hosted by Santa Rosa High School and held at the Santa Rosa Junior College Quinn Aquatic Center Fri., April 26 and Sat. April 27. Individuals who won in their meets move on to the NCS Championships.

Photo by Jane Peleti