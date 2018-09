Connor Barbato, Eric Hupp and Elias Rantissi, seniors at Rancho Cotate High School and captains of the varsity football team are introduced during the school's first pep rally of the year Fri., Sept. 7. The first pep rally was held the afternoon before Rancho's big game against Campolindo that night. Rancho defeated Campolindo 35-21.

Jane Peleti