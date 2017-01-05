Vandals were worrisome in 1969

By: Irene Hilsendager

Rohnert Park City Manager Peter M. Callinan had concerns over repeated acts of vandalism occurring at the city’s community and recreation center.

“There have been trees damaged, restroom facilities abused in the parks and now we have a group of youngsters who are defacing signs, smearing windows and buildings with mud and writing obscenities on the walls,” said Callinan.

“The recreation center is open daily for the use of responsible youngsters and there are many who take advantage of the ping pong, dancing and other activities,” he continued.

Vice-mayor Vernon Smith also noted that he had been receiving feedback that the center was also being abused by an ill-mannered few, and those young people who resorted to “other” forms of entertainment besides those provided at the community center.

Supervision was breaking down and even the present supervisor was considering resignation. There have been occasions when he had to “grab” particularly unruly individuals himself.

We hope that this vandalism and bad conduct will stop. If it doesn’t we will have to close down the center for teenagers,” Callinan said.

According to Tom West, recreation director, the attendance at the center has dropped down from earlier records. There are 30 to 35 youngsters now using the facilities.

Smith suggested the activities at the recreation center should be expanded to a sufficient degree to regenerate interest. He thought a pool table and some other organized activities along with close supervision would reverse the current trend.

The Rohnert Park Recreation commission is concerned about Alicia and Benicia Parks. The land belongs to the city and improvements have been made at both parks.

However, the facilities are limited and are not adequate for a city the size of Rohnert Park. Residents are forced to look elsewhere on occasions to find a park big enough to fulfill their needs.

Youth programs are beginning to feel the squeeze due to lack of time and space needed to promote their activities and reap the harvest of their labors. Groups are vying for city financing only to find they are without the facilities to bring the program to its full potential.

Citizens also feel the squeeze when friends and relatives arrive for outdoor doings since there is only one barbeque pit available in both parks.

Many of the young have been satisfied but the older residents of Rohnert Park are being neglected. Shade trees are sparse and bicycle trails are non-existent.