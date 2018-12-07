Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, Rohnert Park Public Safety was advised of a break-in that occurred at the Gold Ridge Community Center located at 1455 Golf Course Drive.

Public Safety was contacted by a member of the Public Works Department, who first located the pry-marks on an exterior door to the center. Upon further investigation, extensive damage to the interior of the building was found.

The inside of the building was covered with graffiti, broken mirrors/glass, broken ceiling tiles and damaged sheetrock. Furniture was moved and/or pushed over. Couches were brought inside and it appeared the building was used as some sort of gathering place.

A member of the Public Works Department stated that it wasn’t the first time the building had been broken into, but this was the most damage that had ever been done.

It is believed the recent damage occurred sometime within the last month and as recent as Mon., Nov. 26. Photographs of the damage were posted on the DPS Facebook page along with a message encouraging anyone with information to contact the Department.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Wed., Nov. 28, a concerned parent, who saw some familiar artwork in the pictures, contacted RPDPS and advised that he believed that his 16-year-old son was responsible for some of the graffiti inside the Community Center. The parents of the 16-year-old brought their son to the RPDPS Main Station where he confessed to vandalizing the inside of the Community Center.

The 16-year-old suspect and his parents were very cooperative with the investigating officer. The 16-year-old was cited for vandalism and released to his parents. The investigation into additional suspects is ongoing.

We are asking that if anyone has any additional information to please contact RPDPS, 707-584-2600.