Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center

Community
December 7, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Large affordable housing project breaks ground in Rohnert Park Community Events Calendar December 7, 2018 through December 20, 2018 Volunteer's Corner Tips for a Grinchless holiday season Be a resource for fire survivors Fun-filled Cotati stroll A lighter, brighter Cotati Saving on energy and giving youth jobs Home Instead partners with local businesses Athena sits in ‘artsy’ Cotati Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20 Celebrate the holiday season responsibly  Don’t be a victim of a charity scam Volunteer's Corner Be a resource for fire survivors Volunteers needed to ring a bell Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Seniors are targets for telescammers SSU to buy 90-unit Petaluma complex for workforce housing Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Volunteer's Corner Let’s talk Turkey Community Events Calendar November 23, 2018 through December 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 Volunteer’s corner Gore in tune Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 SC Public Library Foundation needs directors JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill! RP Expressway improvements Remo is ready for dessert Devil Pups set a new goal Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Annual Sonoma County hunger index: 1/3 of residents went hungry in 2017 Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’ Cotati’s early morning breakfast Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6, Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018 CPI North Bay fire recovery Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive Photography Show Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree The work behind “The Art of Resistance” Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 A Veteran remembers Veterans It takes a village to honor its past Veterans story Mark Weston A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman Discrimination and bullying in our schools Volunteer RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Backpack drive event this Sunday Who you going to call? Adapting to the weather changes SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Staying safe on our local trails Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 A warm day with dancing and good food Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run

Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center

December 7, 2018

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, Rohnert Park Public Safety was advised of a break-in that occurred at the Gold Ridge Community Center located at 1455 Golf Course Drive. 

Public Safety was contacted by a member of the Public Works Department, who first located the pry-marks on an exterior door to the center. Upon further investigation, extensive damage to the interior of the building was found. 

The inside of the building was covered with graffiti, broken mirrors/glass, broken ceiling tiles and damaged sheetrock. Furniture was moved and/or pushed over. Couches were brought inside and it appeared the building was used as some sort of gathering place. 

A member of the Public Works Department stated that it wasn’t the first time the building had been broken into, but this was the most damage that had ever been done. 

It is believed the recent damage occurred sometime within the last month and as recent as Mon., Nov. 26. Photographs of the damage were posted on the DPS Facebook page along with a message encouraging anyone with information to contact the Department. 

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Wed., Nov. 28, a concerned parent, who saw some familiar artwork in the pictures, contacted RPDPS and advised that he believed that his 16-year-old son was responsible for some of the graffiti inside the Community Center. The parents of the 16-year-old brought their son to the RPDPS Main Station where he confessed to vandalizing the inside of the Community Center. 

The 16-year-old suspect and his parents were very cooperative with the investigating officer. The 16-year-old was cited for vandalism and released to his parents. The investigation into additional suspects is ongoing. 

We are asking that if anyone has any additional information to please contact RPDPS, 707-584-2600.