We will have Bible stories, crafts, skits, games and songs starting June 24 through June 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. We accept kindergarten through six grade students. There is no registration or any other fees. Registration forms are available on line. Penngrove Community Church, 9970 Oak Street, Penngrove. Call 707-795-5919 or go to www.penngrovechurch.org.