VIE offers tools to help prepare students for future

Whether you are a parent, a teacher or both, the Voice in Education offers tools for using The Community Voice newspaper to prepare children, students and teens for school and the future.

Teachers may choose from resources to help use The Community Voice to teach subjects across the curriculum.

We could not promote classroom newspapers and give the teachers the resources without the generous Voice in Education, community sponsors.

Using the newspaper in class helps improve students’ attitudes and reading the newspaper makes them find interesting facts.

The VIE provides a constant changing source of non-fiction reading material which is a key that helps students hone into critical thinking skills.

Clearly, the more that students read, it will show how much more they may succeed.