Urged to prep for earthquakes

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

With September being National Natural Disaster Preparedness month and following the devastating 8.1 magnitude earthquake that hit Mexico two weeks ago, leveling buildings to a crumbly dusty wreck with a death toll of around 79 and a 7.1 quake that hit Tuesday afternoon near the capital of Mexico, local experts and Public Safety are reminding residents to be well prepared for the potential of earthquakes.

According to an article reported by the Los Angeles Times, the first Mexico quake created four times more energy than the infamous 1906 San Francisco earthquake, which killed thousands and left the city in complete ruin.

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck at 1:50 p.m., Tuesday near Mexico City, has already killed around 42 people, with the death toll likely to rise.

By 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, the reported death toll for the temblor rose to 116, CNN reported.

Consequently, with this deadly reminder of how much damage quakes can do, Sonoma PG&E spokesperson and Captain Jeff Nicks of the Rohnert Park Fire Department/Public Safety voiced in a recent interview the importance of having emergency kits at the ready.

“Earthquakes are one of the toughest things to prepare for because we are preparing for something that is not foreseeable, where we can get a weather report and plan for a hurricane or things like that but you just can’t plan for or know when an earthquake will strike,” Nicks explained.

To try and combat this uncertainty of when the next “big one” could strike, Nicks emphasized the need for everyone to have kits ready with important essentials, such as food, water and clothes.

“You should stock up on water throughout the whole year, you should have enough water for 72 hours and that goes for each member of your family. In addition to food and non-perishable items, you should have clothing. We may not be able to access particular areas of our home if we do have a big earthquake and our home may be uninhabitable and we may only be able to take what we’ve packed,” Nicks said.

Sonoma State University Professor of Geology, Matty Mookerjee, who teaches a natural disaster class and studies thrust belts — also known as foothills that run along a mountain range, advises students that survival tools other than food and water, such as reading glasses, are useful to include in an emergency kit.

“You need to wrap your head around the idea that you could be around in your house without power, without water for days. Beyond the immediate disaster of people getting hurt there, you have to realize that your lifelines, like your power and ambulances… they might not be able to get to you. So your emergency preparedness kit needs to have the basics, but also first aid supplies, batteries, radio and if somebody is on a medication, have some extra put aside, those sorts of things,” Mookerjee explained.

Although some may think that standing underneath a doorway during a quake, Nicks and Mookerjee said that taking cover under a desk or table is the best thing to do — running outside in a frenzy isn’t the best option, unless you’re already outside in which case taking cover in clearing is a smart move, they say.

“Often times doorways give us a false sense of security, standing under a doorway may not provide you with the necessary protection, but underneath a solid table is a good place to go and sometimes we have to fight out instinct to run. First of all, if the ground is moving and things are falling, the last thing you’ll be able to do effectively is run. If you are near an exit and you can get out safely, then that’s OK, but you also have to determine what’s in the outside that can be falling as well,” Nicks said.

Other hazards that can present itself in an earthquake include gas lines or water heaters in our homes, which can cause deadly fires like the one San Francisco saw in 1906. PG&E communications spokesperson for the Sonoma Division, Deanna Contreras, said that it is a good idea for people to know where they can safely turn off their gas if their is a gas leak after a disaster.

“One of the tips we have in preparing for an earthquake is to know where the gas valve shut off is and we want folks to know how to shut off their gas, if it is safe to do so and if you smell gas or if it’s not already leaking, then evacuate the area and call 911,” Contreras said.

She also mentioned the number one thing you can do to prepare is have an emergency plan of where you would evacuate to and what emergency supplies you would take with you. “Have a meeting point and an evacuation point for your family and your loved ones and know what to do with your pets,” Contreras emphasized.

While we can take these safety tips into consideration and be prepared, we can never really be prepared to know when the next large earthquake may strike, even with today’s technology, according to Mookerjee.

“There’s no predictor, there is no foreshadowing event, sometimes you can get foreshocks, but they do not happen in enough time for people to evacuate. There is some anecdotal evidence that animals start behaving weird right before an earthquake but even then, a few seconds before an earthquake there’s not a lot you can do,” Mookerjee said. “I don’t see how we could do that (predict earthquakes)... but there are things we can monitor, like radon gas emission and we do know that seismic gaps (areas of fault lines that build up stress over years and is yet to be released) and the greater the stress builds up, the stronger the earthquake will be.”

Seismologists may be far away from being able to develop the technology to predict the precise time and date an earthquake can occur, we do know of the fault lines that run through the spine of California, such as the San Andreas fault and that earthquakes that occur closer to faultlines and subduction zones (areas where one tectonic plate is moving underneath another plate), will create more intense shaking.

“It’s (the Mexico earthquake) not unusually large for a subduction zone. If you look at where our biggest earthquakes are, the biggest earthquake that we’ve ever recorded happened in Chile, it is essentially the same subduction zone and the second largest one was in Alaska, also the same subduction zone, basically it goes, all the way from Alaska down to the tip of South America, so having big earthquakes on the subduction zone is not unusual,” Mookerjee said.

According to the same Los Angeles Times article, if a similar sized earthquake to the one we saw in Mexico struck near the San Andreas Fault or in Southern California, it could be much more deadly and destructive as the fault runs through some of the state’s most populated cities.

As reported in the article, Seismologist Lucy Jones said of a potential threat a quake here in California could pose versus the Mexico quake, “You’ve got (many) people a pretty long way aways from it… ‘But in Southern California, “we’d have a lot of people right on top of it. It would be shallow and it runs through our backyard,” she told the LA Times reporter.

So for now, it is beneficial to be as prepared as possible Nicks said. “Often times we develop a complacency and think, ‘well maybe it’s not going to happen today or it’s not going to happen to me,’ so it is a difficult thing to prepare for. In the same breadth, it is very easy to prepare for,” he said.