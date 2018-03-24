Urban farming & backyard sustainability teach-in

By: Irene Hilsendager

Healthy, organic food choices may cost more in the short term. Unhealthy foods cost even more in the long term with health costs and shorter lives. Some parts of town have few options when it comes to buying healthy food. When people drive across town to go to healthier alternatives they often find the prices prohibitively high. There is an answer to this dilemma.

On March 26, KBBF-FM will present an Occupy Sonoma County teach-in on Urban Farming and Backyard Sustainability. This free teach-in will be held at the Carpenters’ Union Hall, 1706 Corby Ave. in Santa Rosa. It will run from 7-9 p.m. and feature the expertise of Jonathan Bravo of LandPaths. He’ll show people how to grow organic foods in their backyards, how to build healthy soil that is petrochemical free, year-round gardening and more. Everyone is welcome.

Bayer Farms, located in the Roseland neighborhood at 1550 West Ave. in Santa Rosa, is one of two gardens coordinated by LandPaths. These two acres, part of the larger Bayer Neighborhood Park and Gardens, has a small instructional garden and many family garden plots.

“Bayer Farms proudly serves 64 Roseland Families and surrounding neighborhoods,” says Jonathan Bravo of LandPaths. They have a bookmobile to share community education, as well as gardening space, fruit trees, penned areas for chickens and other fowl, on-going compost experimentation and a street-side table where they give away food to the neighborhood. That’s the key to their success. Bayer Farms is a neighborhood farm. The focus is on healthy foods including medicinal herbs.

“The day I was there they had a display with blood pressure information and examples of the portions of salt found in various popular foods. The place hummed with positive energy and exciting potential,” says Rebel Fagin of Occupy Sonoma County.

Come to the Carpenters’ Union Hall on March 26 at 7 p.m. to learn about Urban Farming and Backyard Sustainability. There will be a Pay-What-You-Can Plant Sale and Free Seed Exchange, so bring your extra seeds to share. For more information about this event go to Occupy SonomaCounty.org or call 707-877-6650.

You can learn more at LandPaths.org and KBBF.org.