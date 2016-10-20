Updates on Rohnert Park road work

The City of Rohnert Park has released the following information on road improvements throughout the city:

• Snyder Lane: The new cross walk and warning lights on Snyder Lane in front of the Medical Center are now operational.

• University District Development, Brookfield Homes: Limited access to Oak View Apartments continues. Traffic control measures remain in place between Snyder Lane and Petaluma Hill Road on Rohnert Park Expressway to accommodate construction associated with the University District Development.

Construction activities continue adjacent to the Oak View Apartments for the widening of Rohnert Park Expressway. Depending on the weather conditions, the contractor will begin the lime treatment process on the existing subgrade. This operation is noisy and dusty.

Expect delays and make alternate arrangements if possible.

The driveway along Rohnert Park Expressway into Oak View apartments will be closed until at least the week of Nov. 2. The city will provide updates as to the actual date this access will be reopened.

A flagger will be stationed at the intersection of Medical Center Drive and Snyder Lane to facilitate access into and out of the apartments during school hours. Signs will be posted along Rohnert Park Expressway to inform drivers that the driveway on Rohnert Park Expressway is closed and that the access will be via Medical Center Drive.

Anyone with questions or concerns about construction activities should call the project hotline at (707) 540-9955.

For more information about the Snyder Lane Enhancement Project, please visit: www.rpcity.org.