Technology High School’s boys’ basketball team defeated the Bay School of San Francisco 49-46 to boost its record to 5-7.

The Titans’ next game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at home against Sonoma Academy of Santa Rosa to open play in the North Central League II.



Credo High School’s girls’ basketball team has a record of 2-2 this season, with their last game being a 42-37 loss to Calistoga in the Gene Duffy Tournament.